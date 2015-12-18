UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 18 National Tyre Services Ltd :
* HY ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $6.7 million versus $7.5 million year ago
* HY ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of $222,154 versus profit of $43,201 year ago
* Says directors resolved not to declare interim dividend in order to re-invest in the business
* Says "economic outlook is expected to remain difficult" Source text (bit.ly/1ObbXsm) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.