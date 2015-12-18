Dec 18 Veolia :

* Hydro-Quebec chose consortium of Veolia, Pomerleau Inc, and Ehvert Mission Critical - to finance, design, build and operate its new data center

* New data center will see its power capacity expand progressively, from 1.6 to 4.5 megawatts (MW), over 20-year contract