Dec 18 Repower AG :

* Swisspower Energy AG and Repower AG have announced their intention of looking into in-depth collaboration

* Aim is to combine their strengths in market development, new product development and innovation, and generate cost synergies

* Two partners have made it their goal to complete discussions, which are now ongoing, towards end of Q1 of 2016