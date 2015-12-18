Dec 18 Implenia AG :

* Has been commissioned by UBS AG to restore and refurbish its headquarters in Zurich

* Construction work starts in January 2016 and continues until second half of 2018

* Acting as total contractor, Implenia is completely renovating existing building complex and adapting it to future customer and user requirements Source text: bit.ly/1JfQtJv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)