Dec 18 Ascom Holding AG :

* Divests Systems & Solutions business unit to Axino Solutions GmbH

* This transaction is the first results from Ascom's review of strategic options for the network testing division

* With the sale of the Systems & Solutions business unit, Ascom will achieve a book profit in the range of lower single-digit million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1k5Ztdw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)