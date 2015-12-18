Dec 18 Aventron AG :

* Acquires the 8 MW wind farm Ger in Normandy from wind power operator Pfalzwind

* Also signed the purchase contract for the 4 MW wind farm Saint-Thégonnec from developer IEL

* Winterthur, public utilities plans, to participate with 10 million Swiss francs ($10.1 million) in the next capital increase Source text - bit.ly/1Jge3WG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9953 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)