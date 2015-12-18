Dec 18 Niger Insurance Plc :

* Says that effective Jan. 1, 2016 Alhaji Bala Zakariyau (chairman) and Frederick Nnamdi Udechukwu (director) would retire from board of the co

* Says board approved appointment of Umaru H. Modibbo and Dr. Stephen N. Dike as non-executive directors of the company

* Says Yusuf H. Abukakar, OON, was appointed as chairman of the company to replace the retiring Alhaji Bala Zakariyau