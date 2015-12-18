BRIEF-Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection
* Peabody emerges from Chapter 11 protection, to list on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol nyse: BTU
Dec 18 Teak Holz International AG :
* Presented before regional court Linz improved recovery plan with earlier payment deadlines of the insolvency rate of 20 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Scheduled opening of insolvency proceedings for the companies of the Kontec Group