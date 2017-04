Dec 18 Agroton Public Ltd :

* Says has commenced new consent solicitation in respect of its $50 million 12.50 percent notes due 2019

* Intends to obtain consent of noteholders to postpone to Jan. 14, 2017 interest payments that would be due for payment on Jan. 14, 2016 and July 14, 2016

* Says purpose of consent solicitation is also to approve a waiver of certain specified events and anticipated breaches and authorisation of certain anticipated breaches

* Says meeting will be held on Jan. 11, 2016

