PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 18 Autoliv Inc
* Autoliv says board declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for Q1 2016
* The Board has elected Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart as a new member to the Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dwayne Lamontagne has resigned as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Savanna