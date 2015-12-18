Dec 18 Genmab

* Genmab achieves $3 million milestone for progress in duobody platform collaboration with Janssen

* Says milestone is triggered by Janssen's selection of a clinical candidate for sixth program in collaboration

* Says at same time, a $500,000 milestone was achieved for pre-clinical progress in same program

* Says today's news will not impact Genmab's 2015 financial guidance

* Says Janssen has optioned 11 programs out of a total of 20 programs under bispecific duobody platform collaboration with Genmab

