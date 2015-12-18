Dec 18 Carlsberg

* Says sells land in Tuborg area in Copenhagen to Danica pension fund

* The transaction is in line with the Group's ambitions of disposing of non-core assets

* Says will receive a cash payment in 2015 of DKK 600 to 700 mln ($87 to $102 million)  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8968 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Teis Jensen)