BRIEF-Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
* Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
Dec 18 Havas SA :
* Acquires U.S.-based Gemini Healthcare LLC
* Says Gemini Healthcare, which has revenue in excess of $5 million, has offices in NY and Connecticut and its main clients include Jazz, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Meetme announces closing of if(we) acquisition and rebrands to The Meet Group
* Blackbaud acquires market leading scholarship management platform AcademicWorks