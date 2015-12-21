Dec 21 Nordex SE
* Nordex secures funding for a further five years - credit
facility of a total of eur 1.4 billion
* Agreed with 14 national and international banking
partners on a new syndicated guarantee facility
* With a value of eur 950 million, new credit line has a
term of five years
* Agreement was also reached on a cash facility of eur 450
million with a duration of up to 18 months
* Expects review of acciona deal to be completed in course
of Q1 of 2016
* Following completion of merger with acciona windpower
(awp), the agreement can be widened to include banks covering
spanish wind turbine manufacturer's markets
* Facility can be increased to up to eur 1.2 billion
