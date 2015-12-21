Dec 21 Therametrics Holding AG :

* Therametrics Holding AG and Relief Therapeutics SA have signed a binding agreement to combine their two companies

* Therametrics Holding AG secures 25,000,000 Swiss francs ($25 million) equity financing

* Therametrics to resume phase III clinical studies for the use of Aviptadil for various medical indications during H1 2016

* Combined entity will continue to operate under the name Therametrics Holding AG with Relief as a wholly-owned subsidiary

* Is in advanced discussions for the spin-off of its entire contract research organization ("CRO") and expects that transaction to be completed during H1 2016