Dec 21 Therametrics Holding AG :
* Therametrics Holding AG and Relief Therapeutics SA have
signed a binding agreement to combine their two companies
* Therametrics Holding AG secures 25,000,000 Swiss francs
($25 million) equity financing
* Therametrics to resume phase III clinical studies for the
use of Aviptadil for various medical indications during H1
2016
* Combined entity will continue to operate under the name
Therametrics Holding AG with Relief as a wholly-owned subsidiary
* Is in advanced discussions for the spin-off of its entire
contract research organization ("CRO") and expects that
transaction to be completed during H1 2016
Source text - bit.ly/1mvxZQB
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9910 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)