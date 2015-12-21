UPDATE 1-Panera Bread exploring sale - Bloomberg
April 3 Panera Bread Co is considering strategic options, including a sale, after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Dec 21 Shell
* BG is today seeking approval of high court to publish its scheme document and convene related shareholder meetings
* Following high court approval, scheme document will be published as soon as practicable, which is currently expected to be on 22 december 2015.
* Shell and BG shareholder meetings to approve recommended combination are expected to be convened on 27 and 28 January 2016, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after rebuffing Ailes' sexual advances.