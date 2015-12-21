Dec 21 Standard Chartered Plc :

* Standard Chartered board changes

* Lars Thunell, an independent non-executive director and chair of board risk committee has decided to step down

* David Philbrick Conner will join board as an independent non-executive director on Jan. 1, 2016

* Ruth Markland and Paul Skinner will step down with effect from Dec. 31, 2015