BRIEF-Eurosic announces unwinding of cross participation with Fonciere de Paris
* Unwind of the cross participation between Eurosic and Fonciere de Paris
Dec 21 Standard Chartered Plc :
* Standard Chartered board changes
* Lars Thunell, an independent non-executive director and chair of board risk committee has decided to step down
* David Philbrick Conner will join board as an independent non-executive director on Jan. 1, 2016
* Ruth Markland and Paul Skinner will step down with effect from Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 Yields on South Africa's sovereign dollar-bonds rose across the curve on Monday after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's sovereign credit rating to 'junk', citing fiscal policy risk following the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan.