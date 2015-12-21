Dec 21 Marshall Monteagle Plc :

* Sees FY EPS to be between 12.5 US cents and 14.3 US cents being between 35 pct and 55 pct higher than that for year ended Sept. 30, 2014

* Sees FY headline earnings per share to be between 8.1 US cents and 9.3 US cents being between 28 pct and 48 pct higher than 6.3 US cents last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)