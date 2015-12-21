BRIEF-Eurosic announces unwinding of cross participation with Fonciere de Paris
* Unwind of the cross participation between Eurosic and Fonciere de Paris
Dec 21 Hochschild Mining Plc
* Appointment of Michael Rawlinson as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2016.
* Rawlinson is currently global co-head of mining and metals at Barclays investment bank. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unwind of the cross participation between Eurosic and Fonciere de Paris
LONDON, April 3 Yields on South Africa's sovereign dollar-bonds rose across the curve on Monday after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's sovereign credit rating to 'junk', citing fiscal policy risk following the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan.