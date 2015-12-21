Dec 21 Global Asset Management Ltd :
* Agreement for acquisition of an additional 90.25% interest
in Earthwize Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Entered into a sale agreement to acquire 85.25 pct of EWEH
for a total consideration of R35.9 mln to be settled through
shares and cash
* will dispose 9.5 pct of TRR, a wholly owned subsidiary of
Global
* 9.5 pct disposal of TRR forms part of sale agreement and
consideration
* Part of consideration amount of R2.4 mln payable in cash
from company's reserves
* Has entered into a separate agreement with Altena for a
further 5 pct in EWEH for a cash consideration of R2 mln
