Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Monday:
Melrose Industries Plc
* European Commission has granted clearance for acquisition of Elster by Honeywell International Inc
* Following completion of deal, co to return about 2.4 bln stg in cash to shareholders, or about 240p per existing share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.