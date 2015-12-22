Dec 22 Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* To acquire minority stake in US based Arkos Field Services and to strengthen its American service business

* Signed and closed an agreement in which Burckhardt Compression acquired a 40 pct position in Arkos Field Services

* Both parties agreed not to disclose any further terms of the acquisition agreement Source text - bit.ly/1OHMabF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)