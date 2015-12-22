Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Innofactor Plc :
* Re-evaluates the outlook on FY 2015
* FY 2015 EBITDA is expected now probably to remain below previous year's EBITDA of 3.8 million euros (previously EBITDA was expected to grow from previous year)
* Net sales forecast for FY 2015 will not be changed - sees net sales to grow from previous year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order