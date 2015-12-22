Dec 22 Innofactor Plc :

* Re-evaluates the outlook on FY 2015

* FY 2015 EBITDA is expected now probably to remain below previous year's EBITDA of 3.8 million euros (previously EBITDA was expected to grow from previous year)

* Net sales forecast for FY 2015 will not be changed - sees net sales to grow from previous year  Source text for Eikon:

