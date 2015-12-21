Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Dec 21 Eolus Vind publ AB :
* Eolus acquires two wind power projects in the United States
* Will acquire 100 pct of shares in US companies Crescent Peak Renewables LLC and Comstock Wind LLC for sum of $50,000
* Transaction includes a profit sharing mechanism for future sale of projects
* Seller company indirectly to 65 pct is controlled by Eolus former deputy CEO Hans-Christian Schulze
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.