Dec 21 Eolus Vind publ AB :

* Eolus acquires two wind power projects in the United States

* Will acquire 100 pct of shares in US companies Crescent Peak Renewables LLC and Comstock Wind LLC for sum of $50,000

* Transaction includes a profit sharing mechanism for future sale of projects

* Seller company indirectly to 65 pct is controlled by Eolus former deputy CEO Hans-Christian Schulze