Dec 22 Kungsleden AB :
* Adjusted income-tax returns result in higher tax loss carry-forwards
* Has not fully utilized deduction possibilities and some tax adjustments have not been
correct
* Has sent revised income -tax returns to the Swedish Tax Agency claiming increased
deductions
* Revised income -tax returns enable company to book a tax revenue in form of a deferred
tax asset of 140 million Swedish crowns ($16.5 million) in Q4 of 2015
* A ruling by Swedish Tax Agency on revised tax returns is expected in H1 2016
($1 = 8.5003 Swedish crowns)
