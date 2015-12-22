UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Pankl Racing Systems AG :
* Supervisory board approved building of a new factory for premium drivetrain components and systems
* From April 2016 a new, self-contained 9,000 square metre production facility will be built in Kapfenberg
* Facility will have a manufacturing area of 6,000 square metres
* Capital expenditure will total 25 million euros ($27.3 million), 9 million euros of which will be for building infrastructure and 16 million euros for machinery to produce high performance drivetrain components and systems
* Machinery will commence operations from 2017 onwards
* Until 2019 will create 75 new jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.