Dec 22 Innofactor Plc :

* Innofactor has agreed to acquire entire share capital of Swedish company Cinteros AB from its management

* Purchase price will depend on Cinteros' realized EBITDA during 2016 and sales growth during 2017

* Minimum net debt free purchase price (enterprise value) is about 2.7 million euros ($2.95 million) (about 25 million Swedish crowns) and is paid in Swedish kroner at closing of deal in January 2016

* Rest of net debt free purchase price of maximum of about 5.3 million euros is intended to be paid with Innofactor Plc's shares in 2017 and 2018

* Maximum net debt free purchase price (enterprise value) is about 8.0 million euros

* Cash payment to the sellers at closing is estimated to be about 2.9 million euros (about 27 million Swedish crowns) and is intended to be financed partly with a new maximum 2.7 million euros bank loan

* Integration of Cinteros and Innofactor operations will start immediately and goal is to implement significant parts of it by end of year 2016 Source text for Eikon:

