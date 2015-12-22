BRIEF-Tasly Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 5.60 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Dec 22 Karolinska Development AB :
* Says the company and Karolinska Institutet Holding AB sign new non-exclusive deal flow agreement
* Aim of the deal is to improve the translation of medical innovations into successful commercial enterprises
* As part of the new agreement, Karolinska Institutet plans to establish a new incubator fund initiative focused on identifying potentially valuable new medical innovations
* Karolinska Development will be a cornerstone investor in the new incubator fund
* Will be able to source opportunities from other academic institutions across the Nordic region
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.