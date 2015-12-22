Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 GWS Production AB :
* Plans to acquire UK-based Travelogix Ltd to expand the product portfolio and accelerate travel technology knowledge
* Travelogix Ltd provides software for travel optimization for the travel management industry
* Acquisition is planned in two steps
* Initially to acquire 51 pct of shares that will be paid in combination of 30,000 British pounds in cash and 117,374 GWS shares at share price of 18.43 Swedish crowns ($2.17) per share
* Remaining 49 pct can be acquired by GWS after 4 years with a purchase option Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5000 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order