Dec 22 Vardia Insurance Group ASA

* Finalizes restructuring

* Vardia Agencies AS has been subject to management buyout, leaving employees as 100 pct owners of company with effect from Dec. 31

* In addition, Dec. 2015 also saw finalization of merger of remaining subsidiaries, Vardia Eksterne Kanaler 2014 AS and Rein Forsikring AS, into Vardia Insurance Group ASA

