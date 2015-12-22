BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Finalizes restructuring
* Vardia Agencies AS has been subject to management buyout, leaving employees as 100 pct owners of company with effect from Dec. 31
* In addition, Dec. 2015 also saw finalization of merger of remaining subsidiaries, Vardia Eksterne Kanaler 2014 AS and Rein Forsikring AS, into Vardia Insurance Group ASA
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI