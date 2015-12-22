Dec 22 Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG :

* Sees early extension of management board appointments of Franz Jurkowitsch, Georg Folian, and Alexander Jurkowitsch until Sept. 30, 2019

* Franz Jurkowitsch, who has been chairman of the Management Board of Warimpex since September 1986, will continue to fill this post going forward Source text - bit.ly/1QVxZUY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)