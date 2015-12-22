Dec 22 Ixonos Oyj :

* Announces strengthening of funding and balance sheet structure and arrangement of a directed share issue

* Says financial institutions granted partial waiver of company's debts, with total value of waiver being estimated at about 4 million euros ($4.37 million)

* After execution of arrangement, company will have about amount of 0.76 million euros financial institution loan from Nordea Bank Finland Plc

* Company has received about amount of 7.16 million euros new loans from Tremoko

* Assesses operating result to weaken in comparison to year 2014 and that company's operative cash flow to be negative

* Predicts that turnover of whole of 2015 is 16 million - 18 million euros Source text for Eikon:

