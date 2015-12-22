Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :
* Has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China-based Bluetooth Smart remote control manufacturer JiangSu Huitong Group
* Smart remotes will be launched in Q2 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1Yygyuy
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order