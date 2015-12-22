BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :
* Sells participation of the Hungarian M6 motorway
* sold participations in two hungarian motorway concession companies M6 Duna (40pct) and M6 Tolna (45 pct) in a joint transaction with Bilfinger Projects Investments Europe GmbH
* Expects a net cash-in from this transaction of around 50 million euros ($54.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI