Dec 22 UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG :

* Sells participation of the Hungarian M6 motorway

* sold participations in two hungarian motorway concession companies M6 Duna (40pct) and M6 Tolna (45 pct) in a joint transaction with Bilfinger Projects Investments Europe GmbH

* Expects a net cash-in from this transaction of around 50 million euros ($54.7 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)