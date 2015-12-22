UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* Kotipizza Group's subsidiary Helsinki Foodstock has signed agreement to continue providing distribution services to the Subway restaurant chain in Finland
* Agreement is not estimated to have a material effect on Kotipizza Group's earnings in 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.