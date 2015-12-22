BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 Citycon Oyj
* says Citycon Norway AS has completed the refinancing of Sektor Gruppen's existing debt by signing a local secured bank loan of NOK 1.3 billion (approx. EUR 140 million) with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Danske Bank A/S
* Says loan tenor is 5.5 years and loan terms include a one-year extension option that can extend maturity subject to bank approval Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI