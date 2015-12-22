Dec 22 Eurosnack SA :

* Resolves to lower its capital to 809,316 zlotys from 4.0 million zlotys via lowering of its shares nominal value to 0.2 zloty each from 1.0 zloty ($0.26) each 

* Resolves to issue up to 16,083,314 series I shares at issue price of 0.22 zlotys per share without pre-emptive rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8739 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)