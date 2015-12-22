Dec 22 Krynicki Recykling SA :

* Signs annex to contract with Swiss O-I EUROPE S.A.R.L., prolonging it to 2022

* Estimated value of contract in period of its prolongation, 2016-2022, is at 284 million zlotys ($73 million) net

* Contract is for delivery of broken packaging glass to O-I unit, O-I Produkcja Polska SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8900 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)