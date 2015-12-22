Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Announces commercial partnership with Jones Packaging Inc
* Has received order for NFC OpenSense labels for packaging integration with global pharmaceutical products
* Companies are collaborating to integrate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology into paperboard pharma packaging and establish key manufacturing processes for production on Jones' high speed lines
* Jones/Thinfilm smart packaging collaboration will be funded, in part, by grants from both Swedish and Canadian governments Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order