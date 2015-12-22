Dec 22 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Announces commercial partnership with Jones Packaging Inc

* Has received order for NFC OpenSense labels for packaging integration with global pharmaceutical products

* Companies are collaborating to integrate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology into paperboard pharma packaging and establish key manufacturing processes for production on Jones' high speed lines

* Jones/Thinfilm smart packaging collaboration will be funded, in part, by grants from both Swedish and Canadian governments  Source text for Eikon:

