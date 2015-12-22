BRIEF-Tasly Pharmaceutical to pay annual cash div as 5.60 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Dec 22 Karo Bio Ab
* Says acquires Allevo
* Acquires rights to weight control product range Allevo from Cederroth for some 60 million Swedish crowns ($7 million)
* Says Allevo yearly revenues 62 million crowns
* Says to finance the acquisition, Karo Bio will use a short-term credit corresponding to the purchase price. Long-term financing will be presented early next year.
* Acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approval Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5008 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 5.60 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.