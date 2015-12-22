Dec 22 Karo Bio Ab

* Says acquires Allevo

* Acquires rights to weight control product range Allevo from Cederroth for some 60 million Swedish crowns ($7 million)

* Says Allevo yearly revenues 62 million crowns

* Says to finance the acquisition, Karo Bio will use a short-term credit corresponding to the purchase price. Long-term financing will be presented early next year.

* Acquisition is conditional upon regulatory approval Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5008 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)