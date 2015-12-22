BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 International Personal Finance Plc
* Update on proposed revisions to Slovak legislation
* President has now signed amended legislation and it will become effective imminently upon publication
* IPF is therefore currently evaluating alternative business models for this market
* At this stage our intention is to provide further details at our annual results announcement on 24 February 2016.
* Final legislation is in line with company's previous expectation
* IPF's view remains that changes will have a material adverse financial impact on its existing slovak business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI