Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Ideal Group SA :
* Says Toshiba Corp terminates commerce of computers in many international markets including Europe until the end of March 2016
* Says the discontinuation of the business will result in reduction of Group's annual turnover but not significant reduction in profitability Source text: bit.ly/1RCMq1K
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order