Dec 22 Kungsleden AB :

* Extends the fixed interest term of its borrowings and terminates old interest swaps

* Average fixed interest term for borrowings and interest rate swaps is estimated to be about 3.8 years by Dec. 31, 2015

* Entered into new interest rate swaps with a notional amount of 6.6 billion Swedish crowns ($778.8 million) with aim to extend fixed interest term of its borrowings

* With new interest rate swap portfolio, 70 per cent of total borrowings will have a fixed interest term of more than one year

 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4743 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)