Dec 22 Singulus Technologies AG :

* Signs contract for delivery of crystalline solar cell production line

* Financing of project in amount of approximately 20.0 million euros ($22 million) is still open and is expected later in year 2016

* Contract is still under restriction of approval of relevant committees from Singulus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)