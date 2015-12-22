BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
Dec 22 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Has bought 4 properties in Umeå with an underlying property value of 118.8 million Swedish crowns ($14.05 million) Source text for Eikon:
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI