Dec 22 Lloyds Banking Group :

* About $1.44 billion aggregate principal amount of notes were validly tendered by 21 December 2015

* Amount includes $25.8 million aggregate principal amount of 2020 old notes & $501,000 aggregate principal amount of 2033 old notes tendered on 7 December 2015