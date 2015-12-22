Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services SA :
* Says announces 10-year collaboration with Acumen Communications Limited (ACL)
* Says ACL and Intralot also cooperate with Safaricom
* Says deal concerns sports betting in Kenya, under the commerce name "mCHEZA"
* Says Safaricom offers a payment platform via mobile "MPESA", data center and cloud services Source text: bit.ly/1m63Ozk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order