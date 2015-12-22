Dec 22 New Mauritius Hotels Ltd :

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 group revenue of 9.36 billion rupees versus 8.80 billion rupees last year

* Year ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 267.9 million rupees versus 488.8 million rupees last year

* Says much improved results are expected for the group for the financial year to september 2016 Source : bit.ly/1mxNA1U Further company coverage: