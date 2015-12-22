Dec 22 Schnigge Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* Announces voluntary public tender offer to the holders of bonds of Singulus Technologies AG

* Purchase offer is divided into two steps

* Tender 1 is valid for bonds with maximum total nominal amount of up to 4 million euros ($4.4 million), can be accepted until Dec. 29

* Tender 2 applies to bonds with a maximum total nominal amount of 5 million euros, can be accepted from Dec 30, 2015 until Jan. 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)