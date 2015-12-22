Dec 22 Kilian Kerner AG :

* Concludes capital increase

* Subscription price is 1.00 euro ($1) per new share

* More than 2.5 million new shares were placed

* Plans revenue growth for 2016

* Plans 2016 sales to increase to about 1.6 million euros to 1.7 million euros